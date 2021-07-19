Mississippi woman dies Monday morning in wreck on stretch of Louisiana interstate
Published 5:22 pm Monday, July 19, 2021
A Mississippi woman died in an early Monday morning vehicle crash on the interstate in Louisiana.
The Louisiana State Police investigated a fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA 16 in Tangipahoa Parish shortly after 5 a.m. Monday.
The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Dominique Bailey of Magnolia, Mississippi.
The initial investigation revealed that Bailey was northbound on Interstate 55 in a 2002 Jeep Liberty. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep Liberty traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Jeep Liberty impacted a tree on the driver’s side.
Bailey was not properly restrained and sustained severe injuries during the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.