Mississippi’s Elvis Presley Lake closed 3 years for upgrades

A Mississippi lake named for the king of rock ‘n’ roll is closed for repairs and could reopen in the spring of 2024.

Elvis Presley Lake has been drained and the entrance to it is locked, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Dennis Riecke, fisheries and environmental coordinator with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks, said plans include an inspection of the drain structure and installation of a rack to prevent logs getting caught in the drain pipe.

They also include the addition of fish attractors or brush piles in the shoreline areas and the addition of gravel beds to provide spawning sites for bass and bluegill.

The state in recent years also temporarily closed Trace State Park Lake and Lake Lamar Bruce for improvements. Both are open again.