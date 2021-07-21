Police academy graduate who died day before being sworn officer to be buried with full honors

Katie Lynn Cash, the Carriere woman who just graduated from the police academy, will be given a funeral with full honors on Saturday.

Waveland Police Chief Michael Prendergast said his department made the offer to the family out of respect.

“We’re trying to do anything to help them, we owe her that,” Prendergast said.

Cash just recently completed the 11 week police academy in her efforts to become a sworn officer for the Waveland Police Department, graduating on Friday, July 16. Before that, Prendergast said she completed the field training officer program.

On Sunday, the vehicle she was riding in was involved in a collision on Highway 603. Cash sustained fatal injuries in that collision. She was off duty at the time of the collision.

Prendergast said Monday was to be her first day on the job.

She will be laid to rest at the Waveland city cemetery, located on Dufor Road.

The proceedings will begin in Picayune at First Baptist Church of Picayune on July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., said Picayune City Manager Freddy Drennan. After the services from 3 to 3:45 p.m., a funeral procession that is expected to draw a heavy law enforcement presence will travel from Picayune to Waveland where the Waveland Police Department will provide a ceremony with full honors, complete with a 21 gun salute and taps.

