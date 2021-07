Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The United States by July 21 had reached 609,563 deaths due to COVID-19 and more than 34.1 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative infection rate per 100k residents as of July 19, 2021.

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and even every county—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. Keep reading to see where infection rates are highest in your home state.

Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Marion County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,171 (2,745 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (12 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (80 total deaths)

— 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (5,935 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Holmes County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,329 (1,927 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (8 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (74 total deaths)

— 110.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 8.3% (923 fully vaccinated)

— 81.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lowndes County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,337 (6,643 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (54 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (150 total deaths)

— 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (145,929 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Tunica County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,389 (1,097 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (5 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (27 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (17,244 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Claiborne County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,515 (1,035 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (31 total deaths)

— 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (5,404 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Scott County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,545 (3,247 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (18 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (74 total deaths)

— 27.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (7,951 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Simpson County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,558 (3,081 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (33 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (89 total deaths)

— 61.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.6% (6,347 fully vaccinated)

— 36.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Clarke County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,563 (1,797 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (80 total deaths)

— 148.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Prentiss County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,578 (2,909 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (14 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (62 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lafayette County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,807 (6,378 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (27 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (124 total deaths)

— 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.5% (2,547 fully vaccinated)

— 50.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Sharkey County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,826 (511 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (18 total deaths)

— 101.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.4% (4,740 fully vaccinated)

— 50.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lincoln County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,847 (4,046 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (115 total deaths)

— 62.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (5,285 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Attala County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,951 (2,172 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (11 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (73 total deaths)

— 94.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (7,049 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Webster County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,962 (1,159 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.4% (3,088 fully vaccinated)

— 48.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Monroe County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,974 (4,221 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (22 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (137 total deaths)

— 87.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.6% (9,369 fully vaccinated)

— 45.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Newton County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,009 (2,524 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (8 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (64 total deaths)

— 47.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (376,455 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lee County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,022 (10,271 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (86 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (177 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (14,144 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Tishomingo County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,088 (2,343 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (69 total deaths)

— 72.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.1% (10,344 fully vaccinated)

— 33.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Leake County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,095 (2,756 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (16 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (74 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (7,173 fully vaccinated)

— 33.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Humphreys County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,153 (980 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (33 total deaths)

— 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.7% (889 fully vaccinated)

— 41.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Catherine Harris // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tate County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,182 (3,450 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (88 total deaths)

— 50.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (23,507 fully vaccinated)

— 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#29. DeSoto County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,239 (22,635 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (126 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (277 total deaths)

— 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.7% (183 fully vaccinated)

— 47.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Quitman County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,250 (832 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (19 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 8.9% (8,775 fully vaccinated)

— 79.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Calhoun County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,262 (1,761 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (32 total deaths)

— 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (154,694 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Carroll County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,406 (1,234 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (31 total deaths)

— 50.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (4,848 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Noxubee County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,422 (1,294 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (35 total deaths)

— 62.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (7,910 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washington County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,446 (5,465 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new cases, -79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (139 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.1% (14,667 fully vaccinated)

— 42.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chickasaw County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,542 (2,145 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (19 new cases, +138% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (60 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 11.0% (936 fully vaccinated)

— 74.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Benton County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,544 (1,036 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (8 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (25 total deaths)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.1% (2,648 fully vaccinated)

— 49.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Leflore County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,557 (3,539 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (14 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (125 total deaths)

— 114.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.7% (3,837 fully vaccinated)

— 38.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jones County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,580 (8,567 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (52 new cases, +136% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (169 total deaths)

— 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (109,665 fully vaccinated)

— 39.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Issaquena County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,735 (169 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (6 total deaths)

— 118.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (8,221 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grenada County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,742 (2,645 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (88 total deaths)

— 104.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Winston County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,999 (2,334 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (16 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (84 total deaths)

— 126.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (3,561 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Marshall County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,093 (4,621 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (14 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (106 total deaths)

— 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tallahatchie County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,100 (1,809 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (42 total deaths)

— 46.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 5.0% (668 fully vaccinated)

— 88.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Itawamba County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,130 (3,071 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (10 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (80 total deaths)

— 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.5% (4,167 fully vaccinated)

— 41.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Wayne County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,229 (2,670 total cases)

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (42 total deaths)

— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Montgomery County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,279 (1,298 total cases)

— 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (44 total deaths)

— 117.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 17.3% (7,469 fully vaccinated)

— 60.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Tippah County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,427 (2,956 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (16 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (68 total deaths)

— 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (14,152 fully vaccinated)

— 32.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Michaelswikiusername // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pontotoc County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,514 (4,348 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (27 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (73 total deaths)

— 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.8% (5,199 fully vaccinated)

— 54.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sunflower County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,556 (3,404 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (93 total deaths)

— 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jasper County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,679 (2,241 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (10 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (48 total deaths)

— 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (9,085 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Panola County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,723 (4,692 total cases)

— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (112 total deaths)

— 58.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.1% (26,480 fully vaccinated)

— 37.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Coahoma County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,809 (3,055 total cases)

— 22.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (20 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (84 total deaths)

— 83.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (153,695 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Yalobusha County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,949 (1,689 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (40 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.3% (13,104 fully vaccinated)

— 39.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Neshoba County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,194 (4,133 total cases)

— 25.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (19 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (180 total deaths)

— 198.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (9,163 fully vaccinated)

— 41.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Union County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,631 (4,216 total cases)

— 29.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (18 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (79 total deaths)

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.3% (9,769 fully vaccinated)

— 39.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Covington County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,735 (2,746 total cases)

— 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (36 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (83 total deaths)

— 115.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (204,746 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bolivar County

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,891 (4,867 total cases)

— 40.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (7 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (134 total deaths)

— 111.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (3,980 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

