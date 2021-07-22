Mississippi man arrested after reportedly shooting at officers during traffic stop

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly shot at police officers that were attempting to make a traffic stop. The man then fled police and was apprehended hours later.

Below is the report from the Clinton Police Department:

On July 21, 2021 at approximately 7 p.m, officers with the Clinton Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 20 eastbound in Clinton for a routine traffic violation. The suspect fled along I-20 into Jackson and was pursued by Clinton Police.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Jerry Shannon McAlister of Braxton, MS.

Shannon is registered as a sex offender.

During the pursuit, McAlister fired shots at the officers. As the suspect exited the vehicle on Woody Drive in Jackson, he shot out the window of a CPD patrol car. Police immediately established a search perimeter.

With assistance from the Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Sherriff, the suspect was apprehended by law enforcement on Fleetwood Drive after several hours or searching.

McAlister has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fleeing a traffic stop. Other charges could be pending.