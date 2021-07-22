Sheriff: Couple arrested after spending night in Mississippi house they broke into

A couple who apparently made themselves at home after breaking into a Mississippi house Sunday night, found themselves with different accommodations at a local jail after being discovered by the homeowner’s mother.

Officials from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office report that the couple had been walking on Lake Como Road Sunday night when they saw the porch light on at the house. The couple apparently broke into the house and made themselves at home, raiding the refrigerator and setting up furniture in a bedroom.

Stephen Beasley, 26, of Collins, and Toni Smith, 28, of Hartselle, Ala., and were arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering-dwelling and felony larceny (more than $1,000) after the homeowner’s mother discovered the couple and called her son.

The homeowner arrived and detained the couple until Jones County deputies could arrive on the scene.

The felony larceny charge was added after deputies discovered that the couple had removed items from the house and put them in a nearby vehicle.

Beasley and Smith were booked in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.