Cadaver dogs used to search pond for body of Mississippi man missing since June. Investigators say they are following ‘every lead’

Jefferson Davis County investigators are following “every lead” in the search for a Mississippi man who went missing in June.

Last week, investigators received an anonymous tip that the body of Robert Earl Bass was sighted in a pond on Bassfield Cemetery Road, according to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper.

Cadaver dogs with the GTR K9 Search Team out of Columbus were used in the search of a pond, but the dogs did not alert to any discovery.

A Silver Alert was issued after Bass, 76, of 26 Bass Road, was reported missing to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office June 21. Bass was staying at a friend’s home at 2034 South Williamsburg Road when he went missing.

He is described as a 6’5” black male with a slender build and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve blue shirt. He is reported to have dementia and diabetes.

The GTR K9 Search Team is a non-profit organization providing immediate call-out status to the Southern United States of America and is available to law enforcement agencies day or night 365 days a year. The search team does not charge for its services, and responds at no cost for all types of search emergencies.

“We are following each and every lead that comes into our office,” said Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5169.