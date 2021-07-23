Mississippi reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since January as Delta variant continues to rapidly spread

Mississippi reported on Friday the highest single-day number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases since late January when the pandemic was at its peak.

The more than five-month record for a single day of new cases is a sign of the rapid spread of the fourth wave of the virus across the Magnolia State.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 1,317 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 333,180.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported eight new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,502

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned earlier this week that it appeared Mississippi would be in for a “rough” few weeks ahead as the virus rapidly spreads, particularly among unvaccinated people.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 36% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The rapid spread of the virus in recent days has prompted a surge in demand for the vaccine, however, Dobbs said Thursday, adding that state health department offices had been “inundated with (vaccine) orders from docs and clinics.”

Dr. Anita Henderson, a Hattiesburg pediatrician and President of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, urged Mississippians through social media to get vaccinated in order to protect the state’s children.

“Over 1300 new cases today,” Henderson wrote on Twitter. “Our kids deserve better. Be an adult and make the hard decisions to protect ALL kids in schools. Kids under 12 are unable to be vaccinated they depend on us to get them in school and keep them there safely #PutKidsFirst.”

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 911 on Friday, the highest level since February 10. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning in approximately three weeks the average number of new cases has increased 372 percent since the start of July.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 652 with Friday’s update.

