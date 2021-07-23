Mississippi reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since January as Delta variant continues to rapidly spread

Published 9:43 am Friday, July 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported on Friday the highest single-day number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases since late January when the pandemic was at its peak.

The more than five-month record for a single day of new cases is a sign of the rapid spread of the fourth wave of the virus across the Magnolia State.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 1,317 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 333,180.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported eight new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,502

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned earlier this week that it appeared Mississippi would be in for a “rough” few weeks ahead as the virus rapidly spreads, particularly among unvaccinated people.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 36% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The rapid spread of the virus in recent days has prompted a surge in demand for the vaccine, however,  Dobbs said Thursday, adding that state health department offices had been “inundated with (vaccine) orders from docs and clinics.”

Dr. Anita Henderson, a Hattiesburg pediatrician and President of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, urged Mississippians through social media to get vaccinated in order to protect the state’s children.

Over 1300 new cases today,” Henderson wrote on Twitter. “Our kids deserve better. Be an adult and make the hard decisions to protect ALL kids in schools. Kids under 12 are unable to be vaccinated they depend on us to get them in school and keep them there safely #PutKidsFirst.”

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 911 on Friday, the highest level since February 10. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning in approximately three weeks the average number of new cases has increased 372 percent since the start of July.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 652 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3333 87 83 17
Alcorn 3439 74 130 20
Amite 1328 43 57 9
Attala 2208 73 178 36
Benton 1046 25 46 10
Bolivar 4909 134 236 33
Calhoun 1775 32 36 6
Carroll 1245 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2163 60 60 15
Choctaw 813 19 2 0
Claiborne 1043 31 45 9
Clarke 1820 80 123 31
Clay 1922 54 39 5
Coahoma 3087 85 129 12
Copiah 3138 67 86 11
Covington 2824 83 139 39
De Soto 22901 279 113 24
Forrest 8210 157 247 53
Franklin 859 23 40 4
George 2616 51 59 8
Greene 1357 34 53 6
Grenada 2663 88 154 32
Hancock 4050 88 69 14
Harrison 19569 326 493 72
Hinds 22780 438 810 132
Holmes 1956 74 104 20
Humphreys 991 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3101 80 135 24
Jackson 14342 251 243 35
Jasper 2261 48 44 2
Jefferson 697 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1133 34 9 1
Jones 8746 169 223 42
Kemper 1007 29 44 9
Lafayette 6459 124 187 55
Lamar 6696 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7561 243 449 101
Lawrence 1377 26 27 2
Leake 2784 75 92 16
Lee 10437 179 222 42
Leflore 3565 125 236 52
Lincoln 4098 115 198 40
Lowndes 6790 150 258 63
Madison 10692 227 392 70
Marion 2795 80 158 24
Marshall 4654 106 65 15
Monroe 4255 137 190 55
Montgomery 1309 44 54 9
Neshoba 4182 180 207 59
Newton 2566 64 87 15
Noxubee 1316 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4784 98 222 36
Panola 4723 112 104 15
Pearl River 4915 149 194 39
Perry 1310 38 22 8
Pike 3530 112 135 37
Pontotoc 4404 73 86 13
Prentiss 2929 63 99 15
Quitman 835 19 0 0
Rankin 14851 287 422 62
Scott 3317 75 115 18
Sharkey 515 18 45 8
Simpson 3148 90 158 20
Smith 1759 35 68 8
Stone 2102 37 85 14
Sunflower 3430 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1817 42 50 7
Tate 3495 88 80 19
Tippah 2988 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2368 69 102 27
Tunica 1111 27 18 2
Union 4253 79 131 23
Walthall 1415 48 69 13
Warren 4640 127 168 37
Washington 5516 139 190 39
Wayne 2707 43 70 11
Webster 1175 32 61 12
Wilkinson 746 32 25 5
Winston 2355 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1694 40 82 22
Yazoo 3311 73 147 19
Total 333,180 7,502 10,585 1,994

