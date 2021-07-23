Mississippi sheriff: Churches need to check buses, vans for missing catalytic converters

A rash of catalytic converter thefts from church buses and vans has one Mississippi sheriff urging local churches to check vehicles on their properties for missing parts.

Prentiss County Sheriff’ Randy Tolar reports that several churches have already reported several thefts.

“We have had numerous Church report thefts of the converters from vans and buses. We had Deputies checking these church vehicles on Church premises and have discovered the converters missing before the church members were aware of the thefts,” a post on social media said. “We recently have made arrests of individuals that weren’t associated with one another that have been responsible for some of the thefts and have good leads on other thefts.”

Catalytic converter theft, a crime that has been happening for decades, is surging as thieves take advantage of a spike in the prices of rare metals contained within the automotive devices.

To report any new thefts, church leaders should call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office at 662-728-6232.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the individuals responsible is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.