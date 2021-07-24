Missing person alert issued for woman last seen early Thursday

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a person missing since early Thursday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for Brittany Canary-Jackson of Natchez, Adams County.

She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt that has “pink nation” printed on the front and navy blue pants walking on foot near Sandpiper Rd. on July 22nd, 2021 approximately 05:00 am in Natchez. No vehicle is believed to be involved at this time.

She may suffer from disabilities that may impair her judgement. She is five-foot, six-inches and 130 pounds

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Brittany Canary-Jackson, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Investigator Carla Dunn at 601- 442-8333.