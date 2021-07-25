Mississippi community raising donations to help family of 6-year-old who died in accidental shooting Saturday

Published 5:47 am Sunday, July 25, 2021

By The Associated Press

A north Mississippi community is raising donations to help after a 6-year old boy died in a tragic accident Saturday.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family of Charles Garza, 6, of Amroy, who died Saturday in an accidental shooting. The accident happened at Garza’s home, local news sources report.

Garza was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was an accidental gunshot wound.

According to the GoFundMe page, Garza was the son of a local fireman.

“Justin has been a fireman for many years and given countless hours to serve and protect our community.” the page said. “We are raising money to help the family with expenses during this difficult time.”

To help donate click: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-garza-family-during-this-terrible-time?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1quyQyMBko2gYl4Mw2HYKvs0VZGr8pBMdlUbrqRsJBst5zKrKoQkosytw

