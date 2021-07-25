Mississippi police investigate triple murder

Published 6:17 pm Sunday, July 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Three people were shot and killed late Saturday night in the city of Tupelo, police and media report.

Police were called to the shooting in the 200 block of Maynard Drive, just before midnight.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man and a woman were taken to a Tupelo hospital where they died later.

Police said the investigation was in the early stages Sunday morning, but told the Daily Journal newspaper in Tupelo that they would release additional information on Monday.

