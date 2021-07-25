Mississippi teen drowns after falling off boat while fishing.

Published 9:45 pm Sunday, July 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teenager drowned Sunday in the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Jackson after he fell out of a boat while fishing.

Reservoir police confirmed the young man drowned early Sunday morning, just north of Highway 43.

Police said three teenagers were fishing at approximately 6 a.m. when one of them fell from the boat.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of kin.

More News

Mississippi teen drowns after falling off boat while fishing.

Mississippi police investigate triple murder

Mississippi schools opening as COVID-19 cases rapidly rising and some schools remain mask-optional

Louisiana woman admits she burned girlfriend’s infant son to death, police found baby boy burned, but initially still alive in ditch

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required