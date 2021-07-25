Mississippi teen drowns after falling off boat while fishing.
Published 9:45 pm Sunday, July 25, 2021
A Mississippi teenager drowned Sunday in the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Jackson after he fell out of a boat while fishing.
Reservoir police confirmed the young man drowned early Sunday morning, just north of Highway 43.
Police said three teenagers were fishing at approximately 6 a.m. when one of them fell from the boat.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of kin.