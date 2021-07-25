Officials: Mississippi man dies after getting stuck in window trying to get keys in locked camper

A Mississippi man was found dead Friday night after he apparently got stuck trying to get inside a locked camper.

The Monroe County 911 received a call at approximately 10:40 p.m. from a resident in the Chapel Grove Road area telling officers that his neighbor was stuck in the window of a camper.

When officers and EMS personnel arrived at the scene, they found Dennis Parker, 54, deceased, according to local news sources.

Investigators believe Parker locked his keys inside the camper and was stood on a chair to climb in one of the camper’s small window to gain access.

Parker apparently then got stuck in the window and died from asphyxiation, officials report.