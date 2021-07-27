Lucky player wins $200,000 in Mississippi scratch off lottery game

A lucky Mississippi scratch-off lottery player cashed in a winning ticket for $200,000 Monday.

Officials with the Mississippi Lottery report that a Gulf Coast player claimed the last top prize of $200,000 on a Mega Ca$h scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Neighborhood Store on Ingalls Ave. in Pascagoula.

Although the Mississippi Lottery will soon end Mega Ca$h, other prize levels remain, including a $25,000 prize. Mega Ca$h was the first $10 game introduced by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) in January 2020.

On Saturday, another player of the Mississippi Match 5 lottery won the jackpot worth $65,000.

The Junction at 30 Highway 594 in Leakesville became the most recent Mississippi Lottery retailer to sell a winning jackpot ticket for Mississippi Match 5.

The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 11-13-21-26-32.

Additionally, a lucky Mississippi Match 5 player won the $85,000 jackpot for the July 15 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at C & J Quick Stop located at 400 Henderson Ave. in Pass Christian. The winner has not yet come forward and has 180 days from the July 15 draw date to claim.