Man on the run since 2019 alleged kidnapping, sexual assault arrested, Mississippi police say

A man who officers say has been on the run since a 2019 alleged kidnapping and sexual assault that started at a Mississippi bar was arrested last week in Louisiana.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators identified and issued arrest warrants for Eric David Mixon, 36, from Amite, Louisiana, in 2019 and he had been on the run ever since.

Daughtry said Mixon allegedly met the victim at Andrews Tavern, a bar in downtown Natchez, and forced her into a vehicle and took her to another location where he sexually assaulted her.

“Her friends looked for her and found her in another location and broke up what was happening. He was identified then and has been on the run ever since,” Daughtry said.

Natchez Police circulated the information with the FBI National Crime Information Center, which ultimately led to Mixon’s arrest last week. As of Tuesday, he has not received a bond, Daughtry said.

“It goes to show the work of the detectives for not giving up,” Daughtry said of the arrest. “They kept putting information out and kept circulating information in a camaraderie with other agencies, building relationships. What we’re doing is trying to bridge the gap with other agencies because we can’t do it by ourselves. It takes a community.”

Daughtry said he hopes the arrest would bring justice and closure to the victim and her family.

“I don’t know if there will ever be closure but we do hope this will be a giant leap towards getting justice for this victim.”