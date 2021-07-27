Mississippi sheriff: Search for “armed and dangerous” man continues across multiple counties

Mississippi law enforcement in two counties are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man in connection with a fatal shooting.

Investigators are searching for the murder suspect, Bradley King, 54, of Nettleton. King is wanted in connection with an incident that happened Saturday night at a house in the community of Richmond, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson told local news sources Monday.

According to Lee, officers received a 911 call at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, for a shooting in progress on County Road 810 in the Richmond community, near the Lee-Itawamba County line.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, identified as Randy Benson, 59.

Benson had been shot multiple times. Benson and King reportedly knew one another.

A fight inside the house reportedly led to the shooting. King, who is the suspected shooter, reportedly fled the scene in a small, gray, newer model SUV with an unknown driver.

The sheriff said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Johnson said King should be considered armed and dangerous. King is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with medium length brown hair and blue eyes.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is also searching for King because of his prior history in Monroe County.

Anyone who sees King is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the shooting or King’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 662-432-2612 or Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).