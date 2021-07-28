Mississippi investigators: Naked man killed while attempting to break into residence

Published 5:31 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement are investigating the shooting death of a naked man who was reportedly trying to break into a residence Monday night.

Officials from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office report that at approximately 9 p.m. Monday deputies were called to the scene of a burglary and shooting on Dan George Road when a caller said a naked man was attempting to break into her mother’s house next door.

The caller’s husband reportedly went next door and began fighting with the naked man.

According to news reports, the fight led to the naked man being shot in the torso and arm.

The man, later identified as Clint Jones, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting continues to be under investigation.

