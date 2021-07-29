Multiple county search for “armed and dangerous” murder suspect ends with arrest at Mississippi state park

A Mississippi man described as being “armed and dangerous” has been taken into custody and in arrested in connection with a weekend shooting death.

Lee County Sheriff Office deputies, U.S. Marshals and game wardens captured Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton, at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 28) at Tombigbee State Park.

King has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of Randy Benson, 59, in the north Mississippi community of Richmond.

John Nathan Collier, 34, of Nettleton, has also been charged un the case with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact.

According to LCSO officials, officers received a 911 call at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, for a shooting in progress on County Road 810 in the Richmond community, near the Lee-Itawamba County line.

When they arrived, deputies found Benson, who had been shot multiple times. Benson and King reportedly knew one another.

A fight inside the house reportedly led to the shooting. King, who is the suspected shooter, reportedly fled the scene in a small, gray, newer model SUV with an unknown driver.

The sheriff said the shooting was an isolated incident.