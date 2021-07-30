Did someone tamper with evidence at scene of Mississippi murder? Officers say those responsible headed for jail.

Mississippi police are investigating the tampering of evidence at a murder crime scene and say those responsible could find themselves behind bars.

Brookhaven Police Department Chief investigators believe someone may have tampered with evidence at the scene of a recent murder.

Kemon Funchess, 18, was killed July 7 around 9:13 p.m. at the home of Kentoy Benson Jr., 704 Hines St.

Benson, also 18, was arrested and charged with Funchess’ murder.

“We feel like evidence was tampered with at the crime scene,” said BPD Chief Kenneth Collins. “If we can prove who tampered with the evidence, they are going to be going to jail, too.”

“I want the family of Kemon Funchess to know this case is still under investigation,” Collins said. “We are still working on it.”

On July 7, BPD officers had responded to a call of shots fired, and found Funchess in the back yard of the Hines Street residence. Fuchess was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Collins said Benson had been identified as the shooter to murder. Benson was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor typically used by parole officers to keep tabs on someone convicted of a non-violent misdemeanor crime.

In 2018, Benson was arrested and charged as an adult with aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon. He allegedly shot a male victim age 12-14 on North Second Street as the victim was walking home. Kentory Benson Sr. was also arrested in that incident for allegedly driving the vehicle from which the weapon was fired. The elder Benson was charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life.