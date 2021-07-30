Mississippi ‘exploding’ with Delta variant coronavirus, key doctor says, as new cases continue to skyrocket

Published 9:19 am Friday, July 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi is “exploding” with the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus case, a key state health leader said Friday as the state released the latest data showing new cases continue to climb at a staggering rate.

“Delta variant is exploding in Mississippi @tatereeves,” Hattiesburg pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson who is president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote on social media. “Children under 12 are unable to be vaccinated. We must protect kids in schools and masks in schools are our safest option.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has said he would not mandate face mask usage and other mitigation means again, in spite of growing warnings from the CDC and his own health department.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported that through Wednesday more than 800 people were hospitalized with either test-confirmed COVID-19 (776 patients) or suspected, but not yet test-confirmed COVID-19 (35 patients). Early in July, that combined number was less than 200 patients.

The state’s online tracking tools showed that in the Jackson area less than 10 ICU beds remained available through Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 1,643 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 343,505.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,543.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 37% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,475 on Friday, the highest level since February 1. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning in approximately four weeks the average number of new cases has increased 665 percent since the start of July.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,193 with Friday’s update. It was the highest level since February 9.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3409 88 83 17
Alcorn 3509 74 130 20
Amite 1375 43 57 9
Attala 2263 73 178 36
Benton 1067 25 46 10
Bolivar 4954 134 236 33
Calhoun 1813 32 36 6
Carroll 1264 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2190 60 60 15
Choctaw 826 19 2 0
Claiborne 1053 31 45 9
Clarke 1868 80 123 31
Clay 1976 54 39 5
Coahoma 3140 85 129 12
Copiah 3249 68 94 11
Covington 2934 84 139 39
De Soto 23229 283 113 24
Forrest 8723 159 256 53
Franklin 879 23 40 4
George 2722 51 60 8
Greene 1401 34 53 6
Grenada 2694 88 154 32
Hancock 4280 88 70 14
Harrison 20527 329 496 72
Hinds 23932 444 813 132
Holmes 2001 74 104 20
Humphreys 1001 33 34 9
Issaquena 173 6 0 0
Itawamba 3146 80 135 24
Jackson 15232 252 244 35
Jasper 2306 48 44 2
Jefferson 713 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1167 34 9 1
Jones 9047 169 223 42
Kemper 1024 29 44 9
Lafayette 6548 124 187 55
Lamar 7029 89 54 12
Lauderdale 7884 244 452 101
Lawrence 1428 26 27 2
Leake 2854 75 92 16
Lee 10719 179 222 42
Leflore 3627 125 236 52
Lincoln 4176 116 198 40
Lowndes 7054 151 260 63
Madison 10959 227 393 70
Marion 2841 81 158 24
Marshall 4701 106 65 15
Monroe 4330 137 190 55
Montgomery 1330 44 54 9
Neshoba 4281 181 207 59
Newton 2623 64 87 15
Noxubee 1352 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4943 98 222 36
Panola 4771 112 104 15
Pearl River 5196 152 193 39
Perry 1335 38 23 8
Pike 3667 113 135 37
Pontotoc 4477 73 86 13
Prentiss 2988 63 99 15
Quitman 847 19 0 0
Rankin 15411 291 442 63
Scott 3411 76 116 18
Sharkey 516 18 45 8
Simpson 3228 91 160 20
Smith 1792 35 68 8
Stone 2296 37 85 14
Sunflower 3476 94 123 20
Tallahatchie 1837 42 50 7
Tate 3533 88 80 19
Tippah 3065 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2397 70 102 27
Tunica 1142 27 18 2
Union 4332 79 131 23
Walthall 1457 48 69 13
Warren 4728 128 168 37
Washington 5595 139 190 39
Wayne 2775 43 72 11
Webster 1212 32 61 12
Wilkinson 780 32 25 5
Winston 2367 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1715 40 82 22
Yazoo 3393 76 149 20
Total 343,505 7,543 10,645 1,996

