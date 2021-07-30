Mississippi man charged with being intoxicated and shooting at Arkansas deputies

Published 6:30 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

By The Associated Press

No injuries were reported following two shootings this week involving Arkansas State troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40, according to state police.

On Thursday, Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist exchanged gunfire near Conway after the man, whose name was not released, sped away from an attempted traffic stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley, then being arrested.

On Tuesday, a speeding driver fired at Cpl. Steve Roberts during a pursuit near Forrest City before stopping and surrendering.

State police say Stevie Maxwell, 37, of Greenville, Mississippi, faces charges of aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and speeding.

Neither trooper or either of the drivers were injured, state police said.

More News

Ex-cop admits to murdering Mississippi woman sleeping in her bed; he claimed they were having an affair and she’d threatened to tell his wife

Mississippi woman charged with murder after man’s body found shot to death inside car

Mississippi man charged with being intoxicated and shooting at Arkansas deputies

He posed as ‘Apple Support’ in phone scam scheme, now Indian man who lived in Mississippi headed to federal prison

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required