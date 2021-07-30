Mississippi trooper’s quick actions save woman in distress on edge of interstate bridge

A Mississippi trooper is being lauded for his quick actions that saved a woman from jumping off an interstate bridge.

Sergeant Bruce Whited was monitoring traffic on Interstate 22, when he was notified about a woman in distress on a bridge not far from his location, according to a post on social media.

Whited immediately drove to the area and introduced himself to the woman he found sitting on the bridge rail.

Whited and a concerned citizen repeatedly tried to talk the woman down, but failed after multiple attempts to convince the distraught woman to return to safety

According to the post, the woman then began to lean forward.

“As soon as Sergeant Whited saw the forward motion, he quickly approached her and pulled her back to safety before she fell,” the post said. “Sergeant Whited then called for an ambulance to transport her to a local hospital for evaluation.”

“Thank you, Sergeant Bruce Whited and all others involved, for your life-saving actions in MHP Troop F.,” the post concoluded.