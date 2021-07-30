Mississippi woman charged with murder after man’s body found shot to death inside car

A Mississippi woman was arrested Friday and charged with murdering a man in Jefferson County, Mississippi.

Jefferson County Sheriff James E. Bailey Sr. said deputies arrested Wanda Young on Friday charging her with first-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with the shooting death last week of Kevin Hill.

“This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible,” Bailey said.

The 48-year-old was reportedly shot and killed at approximately 3 p.m. July 23 while sitting in his car at the 1100 block of Main Street in Fayette and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers who witnessed the shooting also arrested Jonathan Young, 18.

A statement provided to the sheriff’s office said the reason for the shooting is “personal,” authorities said in a news release.