Police, family of missing man reach out to public for help

Published 6:33 am Friday, July 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement and  the friends and family of a young adult man who is missing are asking for help from their community to find him.

A digital flyer that has circulated around social media since Wednesday asks for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bill Calvin Jr., age 20, to contact his family or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.

He was last seen at the Maryland Heights Apartments in Natchez wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts. He is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 160 pounds and having brown eyes and short black hair.

