Mississippi judge denies bond for 13 year old, man charged with capital murder, accused of shooting man, stealing his car

Two people, including a 13-year-old, have been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death and armed robbery in Laurel.

Bond was denied Friday for Montez McDougle, 13, and James Williams, 21, who are charged with the murder of Michael Tomario Pruitt, 44.

McDougle and Williams are accused of shooting Pruitt at a residence on North 17th Avenue just before 8 a.m. Officers found Pruitt unresponsive on the front lawn of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Before shooting Pruitt, McDougle and Williams reportedly held Pruitt at gunpoint, stealing his vehicle and and some cash.

Pruitt was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pruitt’s vehicle was found about an hour and a half later near the intersection of Pine and Ash streets. McDougle and Williams were soon after take into custody.

McDougle and Williams are being held at the Jones County Jail.