‘Delta surge accelerating quickly’ – Mississippi reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases over weekend

Published 10:53 am Monday, August 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s rapidly growing number of new cases of the COVD-19 coronavirus continued to pile up over the weekend, state officials reported Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 4,991 new coronavirus cases were found since the agency’s last update on Friday.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 348,496.

“Delta surge accelerating quickly – please be safe and protect your family,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social medial Monday morning.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 13 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,556.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday morning, approximately 37% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,673 on Monday, the highest level since January 27.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,383 with Monday’s update. It was the highest level since February 4.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3453 88 83 17
Alcorn 3539 74 130 20
Amite 1386 43 57 9
Attala 2281 73 178 36
Benton 1072 25 46 10
Bolivar 4989 134 236 33
Calhoun 1830 32 36 6
Carroll 1268 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2208 60 60 15
Choctaw 828 19 2 0
Claiborne 1057 31 45 9
Clarke 1881 80 123 31
Clay 2011 54 39 5
Coahoma 3149 85 129 12
Copiah 3298 68 94 11
Covington 3001 84 139 39
De Soto 23439 283 113 24
Forrest 8960 160 256 53
Franklin 883 24 40 4
George 2767 51 60 8
Greene 1418 35 53 6
Grenada 2713 88 154 32
Hancock 4380 88 70 14
Harrison 21066 330 496 72
Hinds 24427 446 813 132
Holmes 2022 74 104 20
Humphreys 1017 33 34 9
Issaquena 173 6 0 0
Itawamba 3167 80 135 24
Jackson 15597 252 244 35
Jasper 2331 48 44 2
Jefferson 719 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1187 34 9 1
Jones 9181 169 223 42
Kemper 1035 29 44 9
Lafayette 6604 125 187 55
Lamar 7194 89 54 12
Lauderdale 8008 244 452 101
Lawrence 1452 26 27 2
Leake 2878 75 92 16
Lee 10855 179 222 42
Leflore 3668 125 236 52
Lincoln 4212 116 198 40
Lowndes 7167 151 260 63
Madison 11114 227 393 70
Marion 2886 81 158 24
Marshall 4725 106 65 15
Monroe 4361 137 190 55
Montgomery 1337 44 54 9
Neshoba 4351 181 207 59
Newton 2659 64 87 15
Noxubee 1367 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 5009 98 222 36
Panola 4801 112 104 15
Pearl River 5336 153 193 39
Perry 1356 38 23 8
Pike 3711 113 135 37
Pontotoc 4514 73 86 13
Prentiss 3018 63 99 15
Quitman 856 19 0 0
Rankin 15704 292 442 63
Scott 3446 76 116 18
Sharkey 518 18 45 8
Simpson 3251 91 160 20
Smith 1826 35 68 8
Stone 2341 38 85 14
Sunflower 3507 94 123 20
Tallahatchie 1854 42 50 7
Tate 3546 88 80 19
Tippah 3125 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2403 70 102 27
Tunica 1158 27 18 2
Union 4371 79 131 23
Walthall 1490 49 69 13
Warren 4803 128 168 37
Washington 5629 140 190 39
Wayne 2800 43 72 11
Webster 1226 32 61 12
Wilkinson 793 32 25 5
Winston 2378 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1731 41 82 22
Yazoo 3424 76 149 20
Total 348,496 7,556 10,645 1,996

