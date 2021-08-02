Officials investigating after driver along Mississippi interstate discovers dead body Sunday night

Published 11:42 am Monday, August 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A driver on a Mississippi interstate made a startling discovery when the passerby found the body of a dead man on the side of the road.

Ellisville police, deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency personnel responded when the person who had discovered the body called 911. The body was discovered on I-59 at Exit 88 in the Ellisville city limits at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday.

After a preliminary investigation, investigators have said they believe no foul play was suspected in the death.

 

