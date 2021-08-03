Deputies investigate after 10-month-old boy found dead at Mississippi motel

A Mississippi sheriff’s office has begun an investigation after a 10-month-old boy died at a motel.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators report that emergency medical personnel were called to the Magnolia Motor Lodge on Highway 11 north of Laurel on Monday night.

First responders found an unresponsive 10-month-old baby boy. Despite efforts to revive the child, he was pronounced dead after he was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

“The death of this child is obviously heartbreaking for his family, and we are deeply saddened by his loss,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It’s also tough on the emergency responders who worked this call and gave it their all to save this child’s life. Prayers for all involved are certainly warranted and appreciated.”

The name of the child and his parents were not immediately released.

The child’s body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.