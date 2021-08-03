Man wanted for strangulation in New Orleans found by officers staying at Mississippi house

A man wanted in New Orleans on charges of felony strangulation was arrested after he he was spotted by police officers staying at a Mississippi house.

On July 13, investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department were conducting a patrol in an effort to locate Dominic Frank Weber, 27, of Slidell, La., because he had outstanding warrants out of New Orleans for felony strangulation and with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for probation violation.

During the patrol, the law enforcement officers saw Weber in front of a Picayune home and attempted to approach him. When they did, Weber fled as soon as he saw them approach, leading to a short foot chase that ended in his capture, Allison said.

After a search warrant was obtained for that home, the investigators found a pistol and two rifles, which should not have been in Weber’s possession due to his status as a convicted felon.

Weber was booked into the county jail for three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and for the outstanding warrants, Allison said.

Allison said it appeared as though Weber was staying in Pearl River County at the time of his arrest.