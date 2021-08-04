Delta variant of coronavirus keeps spreading, state says one-third hospitalized now under age 40

Published 10:28 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to rage across Mississippi, the state health leaders reported Wednesday with now approximately one-third of hospitalized cases in people under the age of 40, most unvaccinated.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 2,821 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s report was the highest single-day number of new cases since early January when Mississippi was at the worst of the pandemic.

“We are seeing that the Delta variant is driving up cases, hospitalizations and deaths,”  Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a recorded video update.

Dobbs said the number of hospitalized Mississippians under the age of 40 is dramatically increasing.

“We are seeing about a third of hospitalizations are in that age group,” he said. “These are people who are very seriously ill, in the ICU, on life support and sadly many of these folks may not make it out of the hospital.”

Dobbs said 97 percent of all new cases are in unvaccinated people.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 352,891.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported seven new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,597.

Mississippi hospitals are quickly becoming filled again with COVID-19 patients, state records show. Through Monday, more than 1,000 people were hospitalized with the virus, more than five times the levels of just one month ago.

State statistics show through Monday that 284 ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, more than three times as many as one month ago.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday morning, approximately 38% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,848 on Wednesday, the highest level since January 22.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,588 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest level since February 1.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3506 90 83 17
Alcorn 3624 74 130 20
Amite 1401 44 57 9
Attala 2299 74 180 36
Benton 1084 25 46 10
Bolivar 5022 134 236 33
Calhoun 1846 32 36 6
Carroll 1275 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2227 60 60 15
Choctaw 836 19 2 0
Claiborne 1061 31 46 9
Clarke 1904 80 123 31
Clay 2046 54 40 5
Coahoma 3163 85 129 12
Copiah 3335 69 95 12
Covington 3055 84 140 39
De Soto 23619 283 113 24
Forrest 9136 163 260 53
Franklin 887 24 41 5
George 2858 51 60 8
Greene 1447 35 53 6
Grenada 2724 88 154 32
Hancock 4444 88 70 14
Harrison 21395 335 497 72
Hinds 24704 451 820 135
Holmes 2043 74 104 20
Humphreys 1025 33 34 9
Issaquena 174 6 0 0
Itawamba 3185 81 135 24
Jackson 15984 255 245 36
Jasper 2362 48 44 2
Jefferson 723 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1213 34 9 1
Jones 9316 171 224 42
Kemper 1050 29 44 9
Lafayette 6658 125 187 55
Lamar 7365 90 54 12
Lauderdale 8211 244 456 102
Lawrence 1464 26 27 2
Leake 2919 76 92 16
Lee 10952 180 223 43
Leflore 3696 125 239 55
Lincoln 4247 116 198 40
Lowndes 7253 152 262 63
Madison 11224 227 396 70
Marion 2918 82 158 24
Marshall 4759 106 65 15
Monroe 4390 138 190 55
Montgomery 1346 44 54 9
Neshoba 4487 181 209 59
Newton 2692 64 87 15
Noxubee 1376 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 5065 98 222 36
Panola 4823 112 104 15
Pearl River 5396 155 198 39
Perry 1370 38 23 8
Pike 3771 114 135 37
Pontotoc 4557 73 86 13
Prentiss 3041 63 99 15
Quitman 868 19 0 0
Rankin 15957 294 451 64
Scott 3491 77 116 18
Sharkey 520 18 45 8
Simpson 3291 91 160 20
Smith 1849 36 68 8
Stone 2400 38 85 14
Sunflower 3517 94 123 20
Tallahatchie 1858 42 50 7
Tate 3561 88 80 19
Tippah 3165 69 120 14
Tishomingo 2416 70 102 27
Tunica 1166 27 18 2
Union 4414 79 131 23
Walthall 1512 49 69 13
Warren 4828 128 169 38
Washington 5681 140 193 41
Wayne 2823 45 73 11
Webster 1251 32 61 12
Wilkinson 796 32 25 5
Winston 2384 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1742 41 82 22
Yazoo 3448 77 149 20
Total 352,891 7,597 10,701 2,012

More News

Delta variant of coronavirus keeps spreading, state says one-third hospitalized now under age 40

Mississippi teacher suspended for boycotting school district’s mask mandate

Sheriff: Man accused of assaulting, raping woman in shopping center restroom also attacked inmate

Got an outstanding fine? You could soon find your name online in this Mississippi city

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required