Two Mississippi universities change COVID-19 policy, will now require masks inside buildings as Delta variant rages

Published 9:20 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

University leaders at both Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi announced Wednesday that all students, faculty and staff would again be required to wear face masks indoors at university buildings.

“A sharp spike in cases in Mississippi and nationally is being caused by the Delta variant that is highly contagious and spreading quickly,” University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce wrote in a letter to faculty and staff. “Effective immediately, the university will require face coverings in indoor public spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination status.”

Boyce described the change in university policy as “temporary.”

Mississippi State’s announcement referenced the university’s goal to have an “open and traditional” university environment, “but is not yet fully possible in our current rapidly evolving public health situation.”

