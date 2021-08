CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Mississippi

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 4 had reached 614,590 COVID-19-related deaths and 35.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of August 3, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Quitman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (19 total deaths)

— 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #690 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,603 (856 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (14 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

#49. Warren County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (128 total deaths)

— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #671 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,584 (4,803 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (122 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#48. Adams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (88 total deaths)

— 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #634 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,250 (3,453 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (90 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

#47. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (113 total deaths)

— 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #628 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,446 (3,711 total cases)

— 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (119 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#46. Jasper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (48 total deaths)

— 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #603 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,228 (2,331 total cases)

— 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (59 new cases, +195% change from previous week)

#45. Kemper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (29 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,624 (1,035 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (23 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

#44. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (106 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #563 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,388 (4,725 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (60 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#43. Benton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (25 total deaths)

— 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #541 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,980 (1,072 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (15 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#42. Tallahatchie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (42 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #536 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,426 (1,854 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (30 new cases, +173% change from previous week)

#41. Newton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (64 total deaths)

— 20.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,651 (2,659 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (76 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

#40. Jefferson Davis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (34 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,667 (1,187 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (46 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

#39. Tippah County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (68 total deaths)

— 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,195 (3,125 total cases)

— 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 550 (121 new cases, +267% change from previous week)

#38. Tate County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (88 total deaths)

— 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #488 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,521 (3,546 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (37 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#37. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (24 total deaths)

— 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #486 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,448 (883 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (21 new cases, +320% change from previous week)

#36. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (31 total deaths)

— 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #480 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,748 (1,268 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (14 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#35. Perry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (38 total deaths)

— 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,325 (1,356 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (35 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

#34. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (140 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,820 (5,629 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (82 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

#33. Panola County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (112 total deaths)

— 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,041 (4,801 total cases)

— 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (65 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

#32. Lauderdale County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (244 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #403 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,803 (8,008 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 467 (346 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#31. Leake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (75 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,631 (2,878 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (71 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

#30. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (81 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #396 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,745 (2,886 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (74 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

#29. Webster County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,654 (1,226 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 433 (42 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

#28. Noxubee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (35 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,123 (1,367 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (39 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

#27. Yalobusha County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (41 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #356 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,296 (1,731 total cases)

— 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (31 new cases, +210% change from previous week)

#26. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (116 total deaths)

— 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,333 (4,212 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (81 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

#25. Simpson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (91 total deaths)

— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,195 (3,251 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (70 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#24. Itawamba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (80 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #346 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,540 (3,167 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (49 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#23. Walthall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (49 total deaths)

— 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #344 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,430 (1,490 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 392 (56 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

#22. Claiborne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (31 total deaths)

— 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #331 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,760 (1,057 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (10 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

#21. Amite County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (43 total deaths)

— 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #323 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,271 (1,386 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (34 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

#20. Chickasaw County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (60 total deaths)

— 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #319 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,910 (2,208 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (38 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

#19. Tishomingo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (70 total deaths)

— 42.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #283 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,397 (2,403 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (28 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#18. Wilkinson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (32 total deaths)

— 46.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #254 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,189 (793 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (34 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#17. Sunflower County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (94 total deaths)

— 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #246 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,967 (3,507 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (61 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

#16. Coahoma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (85 total deaths)

— 51.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,233 (3,149 total cases)

— 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (44 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

#15. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (137 total deaths)

— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,371 (4,361 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (84 new cases, +95% change from previous week)

#14. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (28 total deaths)

— 58.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #185 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,286 (719 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (20 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#13. Attala County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (73 total deaths)

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #182 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,551 (2,281 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (54 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

#12. Humphreys County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (33 total deaths)

— 61.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #169 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,612 (1,017 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (21 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#11. Sharkey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (18 total deaths)

— 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #158 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,988 (518 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#10. Grenada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (88 total deaths)

— 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,070 (2,713 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (40 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#9. Holmes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (74 total deaths)

— 71.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #137 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,887 (2,022 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (51 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

#8. Bolivar County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (134 total deaths)

— 73.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,289 (4,989 total cases)

— 41.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (68 new cases, +94% change from previous week)

#7. Leflore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (125 total deaths)

— 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,015 (3,668 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (86 new cases, +197% change from previous week)

#6. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (44 total deaths)

— 77.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,678 (1,337 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (25 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

#5. Covington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (84 total deaths)

— 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,103 (3,001 total cases)

— 39.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 730 (136 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

#4. Issaquena County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (6 total deaths)

— 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,037 (173 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#3. Winston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (84 total deaths)

— 85.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #97 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,244 (2,378 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (19 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#2. Clarke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (80 total deaths)

— 103.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #61 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,103 (1,881 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (49 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

#1. Neshoba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 622 (181 total deaths)

— 145.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

— #26 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,943 (4,351 total cases)

— 29.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 464 (135 new cases, +105% change from previous week)