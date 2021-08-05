Mississippi grandfather, grandson killed in plane crash Wednesday

A Mississippi community is mourning the death of a West Point businessman and his grandson who were killed in a plane crash in in the northeastern portion of Oktibbeha County on Wednesday.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Oktibbeha Coroner Michael Hunt confirmed that the two victims were Gary Dedeaux and his grandson Luke Reed.

Reed was an eighth grade student at Oak Hill Academy. The school posted a message about the loss on its Facebook page.

“To know Luke was to love him. He always had a smile on his face, his own hairstyle, and was true to himself and his interests,” the post said.

Dedeaux was the owner of Gary’s Pawn and Gun in West Point and was a former member of the West Point Board of Selectmen.

Oktibbeha County emergency officials confirmed that the plane went down near Camps Airport Road, just off Highway 45 Alternate.