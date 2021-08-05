Mississippi high school starts classes while mourning recent deaths of teacher, student who recently died of COVID-19

A Mississippi high school started class Thursday and mourned the recent deaths of a classmate and a teacher who recently died of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Picayune Memorial High School flew its campus flags at half staff Thursday in honor of biology teacher Megean Haleigh Millis and 16-year-old student Jenna Lyn Jeansonne.

Mills died on Wednesday, the day before classes resumed, after a weeks-long fight with COVID-19. Mills was an alumnus of the high school and taught biology there.

Jeansonne died July 25 from COVID-19 related issues. She was buried exactly one week before Mills died.