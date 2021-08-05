Mississippi man charged with murder of wife found dead in house. She had retired from 40 year career just last week.

A Mississippi man has been charged with the murder of his wife less than a week into her retirement from a 40 year career with a local bank.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff Department found Katie Carradine unresponsive in her home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband Jimmie Carradine has been arrested and charged with her murder.

“Katie Carradine had just retired from UMB bank in Fayette, MS this past Friday, July 30, 2021 after 40 years of service,” JFCD officials posted on social media.