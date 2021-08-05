Mississippi man dies in fiery crash with dump truck on Alabama highway

A Mississippi man died Wednesday morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a dump truck, overturned and caught fire.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline van he was driving struck a 2017 Mack dump truck in Sumter County in West Alabama. After the collision, which occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m, the van overturned and caught fire.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 80 near the 13 mile marker, approximately 12 miles south of Livingston.

The driver of the dump truck and a passenger were injured and transported to an area hospital.

ALEA is continuing the investigation of the cause of the crash.