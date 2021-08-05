Two men arrested after allegedly stealing Mississippi school bus Thursday morning

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing a Mississippi school bus early Thursday morning.

Michael Arrington, 31, of Hattiesburg, and Robert Odom, 40, of Hattiesburg, were arrested after the bus was stolen from a Forrest County School District facility, according to Hattiesburg news sources.

Hattiesburg police said an unoccupied bus was taken from the Earl Travillion Attendance Center around 5:30 a.m. The theft was discovered about an hour later.

Odom is accused of taking the bus and then later picking up Arrington. The pair was spotted in the stolen at approximately 7 a.m. Officers stopped the bus on Fairfield Drive and took Arrington and Odom into custody.

Arrington has been charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of accessory after the fact.

Odom has been charged with one count of grand larceny auto.

Hattiesburg police said the men may face additional charges in an ongoing burglary investigation in Lamar County.

There were no injuries during the incident.