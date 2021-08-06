New coronavirus cases continue to rise across Mississippi, state reports; most infected who die are getting younger

Published 9:16 am Friday, August 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to rise across Mississippi, the state reported Friday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 2,094 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 356,055.

MSDH reported eight new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,621.

State health officials say the majority of the new cases are of the delta variant of the virus which is much more contagious than prior versions.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Friday morning that the highest percentage of recent deaths in COVID-19 patients is now in people age 50 to 64. In all previous periods, the predominant age range of deaths was 65 and older.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 39% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 33% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,092 on Friday, the highest level since January 13.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,784 with Friday’s update. It was the highest level since January 24.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3552 90 83 17
Alcorn 3674 74 130 20
Amite 1420 44 57 9
Attala 2369 74 180 36
Benton 1097 25 46 10
Bolivar 5069 134 236 33
Calhoun 1864 32 36 6
Carroll 1283 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2254 60 60 15
Choctaw 851 19 10 0
Claiborne 1065 31 46 9
Clarke 1929 80 123 31
Clay 2083 54 40 5
Coahoma 3192 86 129 12
Copiah 3367 69 97 12
Covington 3104 84 140 39
De Soto 23839 286 113 24
Forrest 9419 163 263 53
Franklin 892 24 41 5
George 2924 52 61 9
Greene 1477 35 55 6
Grenada 2750 88 154 32
Hancock 4536 88 70 14
Harrison 21876 336 501 72
Hinds 25039 457 823 135
Holmes 2058 74 104 20
Humphreys 1029 33 34 9
Issaquena 175 6 0 0
Itawamba 3216 81 135 24
Jackson 16310 258 245 36
Jasper 2398 48 44 2
Jefferson 728 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1238 34 9 1
Jones 9485 171 224 42
Kemper 1063 29 44 9
Lafayette 6734 126 187 55
Lamar 7563 90 54 12
Lauderdale 8437 244 456 102
Lawrence 1492 26 27 2
Leake 2979 76 92 16
Lee 11112 180 223 43
Leflore 3736 125 239 55
Lincoln 4277 116 198 40
Lowndes 7358 152 262 63
Madison 11352 230 400 70
Marion 2970 83 160 24
Marshall 4798 106 65 15
Monroe 4443 138 190 55
Montgomery 1360 44 54 9
Neshoba 4636 181 209 59
Newton 2740 64 87 15
Noxubee 1382 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 5159 98 222 36
Panola 4851 112 104 15
Pearl River 5509 156 199 40
Perry 1385 38 23 8
Pike 3814 115 136 37
Pontotoc 4591 74 86 13
Prentiss 3076 63 99 15
Quitman 876 19 0 0
Rankin 16163 294 466 64
Scott 3534 77 116 18
Sharkey 523 18 45 8
Simpson 3337 91 160 20
Smith 1867 36 68 8
Stone 2457 38 85 14
Sunflower 3544 95 123 20
Tallahatchie 1868 42 50 7
Tate 3576 88 80 19
Tippah 3228 69 120 14
Tishomingo 2430 70 102 27
Tunica 1178 27 18 2
Union 4464 79 131 23
Walthall 1538 49 69 13
Warren 4860 128 169 38
Washington 5716 140 193 41
Wayne 2889 45 77 11
Webster 1271 32 61 12
Wilkinson 806 32 25 5
Winston 2400 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1765 41 82 22
Yazoo 3480 77 149 20
Total 358,149 7,621 10,729 2,012

New coronavirus cases continue to rise across Mississippi, state reports; most infected who die are getting younger

