Mississippi chef crowned King of American Seafood at New Orleans cook off comeptition

One of Mississippi’s native sons is newest king of the culinary sea in America.

Mississippi chef Austin Sumrall was crowned king at the 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday.

The Biloxi chef and McComb native won against chefs from across the country with his trio of gulf snapper presentations.

Sumrall, who works at White Pillars Restaurant in Biloxi, Miss., edged Massachusetts Chef Denise Herrera of Red Heat Tavern in Boston and Montana Chef Tory McPhail from Revelry Plate + Pour in Bozeman.

Herrera finished second with her “Taste of the Cape” – Clam Chowder, Fish and Chips, and Lobster Roll. McPhail took third with his Pine Smoked Flathead Lake Trout.

For his winning dish, Sumrall presented the judges with grilled snapper ribs, a poached snapper jowl pho and a raw preparation of the fish.

“It was go big or go home,” Sumrall said after the event.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board were on hand to crown the winner of this year’s event.

The Great American Seafood Cook-Off has been held every year in New Orleans since 2004.