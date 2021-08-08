Mississippi officials investigating death of inmate in county jail

Mississippi officials are investigating the death of an inmate in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins reported in a news release that jail officials found an inmate in his or her cell at the Lowndes County jail Friday morning.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant later identified the inmate as Brian Davis, 39, of Vernon, Alabama.

Merchant said the body of the inmate showed no signs of trauma. An autopsy will be performed.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, jail booking information shows Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies arrested Davis on June 22 on Wesley Lane in Columbus for possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $5,000, but Hawkins said there was a hold on his release from Lamar County, Alabama.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death.