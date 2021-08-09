Another Mississippi county sheriff dies, second sheriff to die in week

Published 9:18 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

By The Associated Press

The sheriff of a north Mississippi county has died, the state’s second sheriff to pass away in the last week.

Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco died Monday.

The Calhoun County sheriff’s office posted a brief message on its Facebook page: “We are saddened and broken hearted to learn of the passing today of Sheriff Mark Fulco. Please remember his family, friends, coworkers and employees during this difficult time.”

WJTV reported that Greg Pollan, the Calhoun County sheriff and president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association, announced Fulco’s death. No cause of death was immediately released. Pollan told the station that Fulco, 50, was hospitalized with pneumonia last week in Batesville and died while being airlifted to Desoto County.

Fulco was the second Mississippi sheriff to die over the last week.

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance died Wednesday, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw.

