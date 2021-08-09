Mississippi has no more ICU beds available, leader of state’s largest hospital system says

Mississippi is officially out of available and staffed ICU beds as COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state, the leader of Mississippi’s largest hospital system said early Monday.

University of Mississippi Vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnn Woodward, who leads the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, said the state’s resources were officially tapped out on Monday morning.

“There were ZERO available ICU beds in Mississippi as of early this morning,” Woodward wrote on social media. “None. That means hospitals across the state may not be able to provide the level of care needed to you or your loved one. Not just for COVID-19 but FOR ANY EMERGENCY CARE.”

Woodward’s comments came just after Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned that statistically the high number of new cases reported over the weekend, 6,912, will likely result in approximately 500 new hospitalizations in the coming days.