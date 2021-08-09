Mississippi police: 24-year-old woman dead after being shot while driving in Jackson late Sunday night

A woman is dead as she was driving in Jackson Sunday night.

Jackson police report they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Woodrow Wilson near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, Kennedy Wilson, 24, was shot while traveling westbound on Woodrow Wilson.

Wilson was taken to UMMC for treatment. She was later pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for information on the shooter and a motive.

This is an ongoing investigation.