Mississippi teen charged with murder, accused of killing other teen in Alabama

A Mississippi teen has been charged with murder in connection with a July fatal shooting in Alabama.

FOX 10 News in Mobile reports that Kolby Johnlee Street, 18, of Escatawpa, turned himself in Monday at Mobile County Metro Jail.

Street has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Jalon Gallery, 17. Shortly after 4 p.m. on July 20, Mobile police responded to a shooting in Sumner Drive in Mobile, where they found a deceased body, later identified as Gallery.