Delta rages: Mississippi coronavirus case averages climb to new record for second straight day

Published 9:26 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases soared to a new record high Wednesday for the second straight day.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 3,163 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours, the majority of which are the highly contagious delta variant.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 371,712.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July. Only 11 days into the month of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month this year except January and appears on track to eclipse January’s totals before the end of the month.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         28,207

The high number of cases in the last 14 days means, statistically, approximately 1 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus in the last two weeks.

MSDH reported 25 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,710

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 39% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 33% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,689 on Wednesday, the highest level since the pandemic began. Wednesday’s average broke the previous 7-day average which was set Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,268 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest level since January 11 and the third-highest mark since the pandemic began

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3645 90 83 17
Alcorn 3794 75 130 20
Amite 1476 44 57 9
Attala 2460 74 187 36
Benton 1123 25 47 10
Bolivar 5184 136 237 33
Calhoun 1928 33 36 6
Carroll 1324 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2308 60 61 15
Choctaw 877 19 10 0
Claiborne 1087 31 46 9
Clarke 2002 80 123 31
Clay 2169 55 41 5
Coahoma 3254 86 129 12
Copiah 3442 70 99 12
Covington 3252 85 142 39
De Soto 24294 288 113 24
Forrest 9967 168 268 53
Franklin 914 24 41 5
George 3127 52 61 9
Greene 1534 35 56 6
Grenada 2828 89 154 32
Hancock 4830 88 70 14
Harrison 23382 343 503 72
Hinds 25781 466 828 135
Holmes 2114 74 104 20
Humphreys 1049 33 34 9
Issaquena 178 6 0 0
Itawamba 3311 82 135 24
Jackson 17294 264 255 36
Jasper 2492 48 44 2
Jefferson 748 29 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1297 35 9 1
Jones 9837 174 225 43
Kemper 1117 30 44 9
Lafayette 6923 127 187 55
Lamar 7971 92 54 12
Lauderdale 8888 246 457 102
Lawrence 1548 27 27 2
Leake 3093 77 92 16
Lee 11495 181 223 43
Leflore 3827 127 239 55
Lincoln 4338 117 198 40
Lowndes 7702 153 262 63
Madison 11620 233 402 70
Marion 3066 83 160 24
Marshall 4915 106 65 15
Monroe 4589 138 191 55
Montgomery 1396 45 54 9
Neshoba 5049 182 209 59
Newton 2911 65 87 15
Noxubee 1427 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 5353 98 222 36
Panola 4917 112 104 15
Pearl River 5843 160 199 40
Perry 1433 39 23 8
Pike 3978 116 136 37
Pontotoc 4688 74 86 13
Prentiss 3209 64 100 15
Quitman 893 19 0 0
Rankin 16676 301 470 65
Scott 3652 77 116 18
Sharkey 537 18 45 8
Simpson 3424 93 160 20
Smith 1926 37 68 8
Stone 2612 38 85 14
Sunflower 3625 95 124 20
Tallahatchie 1893 44 50 7
Tate 3615 88 80 19
Tippah 3370 71 121 14
Tishomingo 2491 70 102 27
Tunica 1192 27 18 2
Union 4609 79 132 23
Walthall 1589 51 69 13
Warren 5099 128 169 38
Washington 5802 140 193 41
Wayne 3083 46 79 11
Webster 1329 32 62 12
Wilkinson 837 33 25 5
Winston 2478 85 130 39
Yalobusha 1804 41 82 22
Yazoo 3578 78 149 20
Total 371,712 7,710 10,805 2,016

