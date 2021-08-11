Former Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with kidnapping, rape

Published 6:11 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A former Mississippi police officer has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape – assault with intent to ravish.

WLBT News reports that former Yazoo City Police Officer Austin Davis, 22, was arrested on Aug. 2.

Davis was booked into the Winston-Choctaw County jail and is currently out on a $75,000 bond.

Davis was terminated from the Yazoo City Police Department on August 3.

According to Yazoo City Police Chief Joseph Head, the department was already considering Davis’ termination on another issue and was waiting to present the issue at the city’s next board meeting.

 

