Mississippi deputies find uncle dead in truck, nephew dead in backyard in what is believed to be murder-suicide

Mississippi authorities report that an uncle and nephew died in a suspected murder-suicide shooting Wednesday morning.

Local news sources report that shortly after 9 a.m., deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to shots fired on Chippewah Drive off University Avenue in North Laurel.

Officials believe that Brandon Pollard, 39, of Laurel, shot and killed his uncle, Ucurtis Pollard, 52, of Laurel, while he was sitting in his truck.

After shooting his uncle, Brandon Pollard then reportedly went to the residence’s backyard where he shot and killed himself.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of dispute between the two men.

Two other adults and a child were reportedly at the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not outside when the shootings occurred.