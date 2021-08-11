Mississippi man dies while reportedly trying to evade officers in police chase

A Mississippi man reportedly trying to evade officers died after he crashed his car during a police pursuit.

Akeem Jihad Carson, 30, of Canton died when his car crashed into a wooded area near Monterey Road in Pearl.

Officials from the Pearl Police Department say an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Pearson Road near the intersection of Old Whitfield Road at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer was attempting to stop the vehicle for speeding when the driver, later identified as Carson, took off.

Minutes later, Carson reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the woods.

Emergency personnel rescued Carson from the vehicle. He was then transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he later died.

According to WLBT News, Carson had active warrants from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for parole violations and from Forrest County for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The accident continues to be under investigation.