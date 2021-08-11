Mississippi sheriff: Woman, teen killed, others injured in shooting incident

A 51-year-old woman and a 14-old male are dead after deputies from North Mississippi responded to a shooting where multiple victims were shot.

Officials from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office report that deputies found one woman, 51, dead and three other individuals injured when the responded to a shooting shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The three people injured in the shooting were transported to a local emergency room. One 14-year-old male later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The name of the 14-year-old has not been released.

The shooting continues to be under investigation by the Coahoma Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Coahoma Sheriff’s Office at 662-624-3085, extension 178.