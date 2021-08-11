Mississippi sheriff: Woman, teen killed, others injured in shooting incident

Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 51-year-old woman and a 14-old male are dead after deputies from North Mississippi responded to a shooting where multiple victims were shot.

Officials from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office report that deputies found one woman, 51, dead and three other individuals injured when the responded to a shooting shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The three people injured in the shooting were transported to a local emergency room. One 14-year-old male later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The name of the 14-year-old has not been released.

The shooting continues to be under investigation by the Coahoma Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Coahoma Sheriff’s Office at 662-624-3085, extension 178.

More News

Mississippi hospital leader: ‘If there were a bus wreck of kids, we would not be able to take care of all those kids’

If you contract COVID-19 in Mississippi what are the odds you’ll wind up in the hospital or die?

Mississippi sheriff: Woman, teen killed, others injured in shooting incident

Mississippi deputies find uncle dead in truck, nephew dead in backyard in what is believed to be murder-suicide

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required